Rising Number of Research and Development Activities



The rising number of research and development activities is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The rising demand for genetic studies for new bacterial and viral species for the development of a new biological drug is boosting the growth of the market.



Moreover, increasing the biotech and pharmaceutical industries globally is also contributing to the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high cost of the instruments and reagents can hamper the growth of the market. However, the rising application of genetic studies and testing, supported by cost-effective instruments can provide better opportunities for the market.



North America Dominates the Electrophoresis Market



Based on region electrophoresis market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the electrophoresis market and it is expected to stay ahead in the forecast period. The presence of key players and increasing funding for research activities by the government and private sector are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market.



Moreover, Europe holds the second position in the global market. Growing healthcare industries, increasing demand for electrophoresis techniques in diagnostic centers and forensic labs boosting the Europe electrophoresis market. Furthermore, the Asia pacific electrophoresis market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Growing in the healthcare industry, rising funding for research activities and educational research are the factors fuelling the growth of the market.



