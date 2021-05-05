Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The global electrophoresis market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR of 5.8%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, and increasing investment in research on proteomic, genomic, and electrophoresis techniques are some key factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, growing focus on industry-academia research and increasing application of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy are other major factors driving growth of the global electrophoresis market.



The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Electrophoresis industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In September 2020, Promega launched Spectrum Compact capillary electrophoresis benchtop DNA analysis instrument. This instrument allows life scientists to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis at the bench.

Electrophoresis reagents segment is expected to register a 6.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation is a key factor driving revenue growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in proteomics and genomics research and rising demand for personalized therapeutics are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sebia Group.



Market Segmentation:



The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrophoresis market based on product, application, end-use, and regions:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Electrophoresis Reagents

Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents

Electrophoresis Systems

Electrophoresis Software

Gel Documentation Systems



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Research

Quality Control & Process Validation

Diagnostics



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Electrophoresis market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Electrophoresis industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Electrophoresis industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Electrophoresis market.



