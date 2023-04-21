Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2023 -- The electrophoresis industry is expected to experience significant growth in the near future due to increasing demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tests. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness about preventive healthcare. Additionally, the increasing demand for point-of-care testing and personalized medicine, technological advancements in electrophoresis techniques and increasing research and development activities are expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing government initiatives to promote the use of electrophoresis techniques, increasing investment in research & development activities by key industry players, and the increasing demand for advanced healthcare diagnostics are likely to further propel the growth of the electrophoresis industry in the near future.



Electrophoresis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by riding funding for proteomics & genomics research, and growing use of NGS and declining cost of DNA sequencing. Furthermore, growing prominence of nanoproteomics is expected to drive the growth of electrophoresis market.



Electrophoresis reagent segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.



Electrophoresis is an electrokinetic process that separates charged particles in a fluid using a field of electrical charge. The electrophoresis market, by product, has been segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems and software. Increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation for biomarker discovery and protein mapping is expected to drive the electrophoresis market.



The research segment held the largest market share in the electrophoresis market.



By application, the global electrophoresis market is broadly segmented into research, diagnostic, and quality control & process validation. Technological advancements such as automated electrophoresis systems and microchip-based CE diagnostics have revolutionized the application of electrophoresis in research.



North America dominates the global electrophoresis market



Based on the region, the electrophoresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America market is driven by growing focus on biomarker discovery and increasing research in the field of structure-based drug design and therapeutic mAbs. Europe is the second-largest market for electrophoresis, characterized by increasing R&D activities, and high growth in the pharmaceutical & biological industries.



Electrophoresis Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Rising funding for proteomics and genomics research

2. Growing industry-academia research collaborations

3. Growing use of NGS and declining cost of DNA sequencing

4. Increasing number of clinical, forensic, and research labs

5. Rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders

6. Growing prominence of nanoproteomics



Restraints:



1. Presence of alternative technologies offering better efficiency and results

2. Time-consuming operations and limited sample analysis



Opportunities:



1. High growth opportunities in developing countries

2. Increasing demand for personalized medicines

3. Shift from plant-based to genome-based drug discovery



Challenges:



1. Safety concerns associated with electrophoresis reagents

2. Need for high procedural efficiency to ensure accurate results



Key Market Players:



Major players in electrophoresis market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).



Recent Developments:



- In 2023, Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd (Canada) signed Medispec (India) as an exclusive distributor partner in India. This will allow AES' critical solutions to reach many companies located in India.

- In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) introduced a new Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer to enable customers' cutting-edge research in areas such as gene editing and infectious disease.

- In 2020, Danaher Corporation (US) acquired GE Healthcare Life Sciences (US) and rebranded it as Cytiva. This company will be a $3.3-billion global life sciences company with nearly 7000 employees in 40 countries.



Electrophoresis Market Advantages:



- High Sensitivity: Electrophoresis provides very high resolution and sensitivity, allowing for the detection of very small amounts of material.

- Versatility: Electrophoresis can be used to analyze a variety of molecules, including proteins, nucleic acids, carbohydrates, and lipids.

- Cost Effective: Electrophoresis is less expensive than other analytical techniques such as mass spectrometry or chromatography.

- Speed: Electrophoretic separations can be completed relatively quickly, allowing for rapid results.

- Automation: Electrophoresis can be automated, making it a more efficient and less labor-intensive process.



Electrophoresis Market - Report Highlights:



- Recession Impact Analysis: The existing report includes an analysis of the impact of recession on the electrophoresis the market overview section.

- Newer and improved representation of financial information: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022-2023 (depending on the availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will allow for the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

- Recent Market Developments: Recent developments are helpful to know the market trend and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The report provides the updated developments in terms of acquisitions, agreements, expansions, and agreements/collaboration etc.

- Latest Product portfolio: The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

- Competitive leadership mapping: The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes the market share analysis for 2023, updated competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situation & trends. This report version has added the vendor dive matrix, covering a comprehensive study of the key vendors. Competitive leadership mapping has also been done for start-ups/SMEs.