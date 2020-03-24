Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global "electrophysiology devices market" size is projected to reach USD 10.51 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Electrophysiology Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, Mapping Systems, Accessories & Others), By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), Ventricular Tachycardia, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, and Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centres), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market size was USD 4.60 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.



Leading Players operating in the Electrophysiology Devices Market are:

- Abbott

- Medtronic

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

- Stereotaxis, Inc.

- AtriCure, Inc.

- AngioDynamics



- Biotronik, Inc



- Others



Key Stakeholders:

- Raw material suppliers

- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

- Commercial research and development (R&D) institutions

- Importers and exporters

- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

- Trade associations and industry bodies

- End-use industries

Increasing Number of Product Launches to Aid Growth

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the influence of major factors on the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. The report highlights a few of the major products of recent years. In September 2019, Biosense Webster Inc., announced the launch of CARTONET. The device was the world's first secure cloud-based network, aimed to review and analyze atrial fibrillation cases. The device successfully enhanced the overall efficiency of the procedure. Abbott's new electrophysiology mapping catheter system was another product that has made a positive impact on the market in recent years.



Market Segmentation:



By Type

- Ablation Catheters

- Diagnostic Catheters

- Mapping System

- Accessories

- Others

By Application

- Atrial Fibrillation

- Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)

- Ventricular Tachycardia

- Others

By End User

- Hospitals & ASCs

- Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)



