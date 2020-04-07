Electroplating Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Interplex Industries Inc., Roy Metal Finishing, Allied Finishing Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Electroplating is a process that uses an electric current to reduce dissolved metal cations so that they form a thin coherent metal coating on an electrode. The term is also used for electrical oxidation of anions on to a solid substrate, as in the formation of silver chloride on silver wire to make silver/silver-chloride electrodes. Electroplating is primarily used to change the surface properties of an object (such as abrasion and wear resistance, corrosion protection, lubricity, aesthetic qualities), but may also be used to build up thickness on undersized parts or to form objects by electroforming.



Globally North America dominated the market for electroplating in 2017 with highest market share due to adoption of this technology by large number of industries since its invention. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and third largest regional market for electroplating. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing regional segment during the period of study due to rapidly growing industrial base and the region becoming manufacturing hub for major end-use industries especially in major economies like Japan, India and China.



In 2019, the Electroplating Market Size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=2847



Segment by Key players:

- Interplex Industries Inc.

- Roy Metal Finishing

- Allied Finishing Inc.

- Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc.

- Atotech Deutschland GmbH

- ASB Industries Inc.

- Kuntz Electroplating Inc.

- Interplex Industries Inc.

- Pioneer Metal Finishing

- Birmingham Plating Co Ltd.

- NiCoForm Inc.

- Metal Surfaces Inc



Segment by Type:

- Gold

- Silver

- Copper

- Nickel

- Chromium



Segment by Application:

- Automotive

- Electrical & Electronics

- Aerospace & Defense

- Jewellery

- Machinery Parts & Components



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=2847



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Electroplating Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Electroplating Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Electroplating Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Electroplating Market Forecast

4.5.1. Electroplating Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Electroplating Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Electroplating Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Electroplating Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Electroplating Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Electroplating Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Electroplating Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Electroplating Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Electroplating Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Electroplating Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Electroplating Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Electroplating Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=2847



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.