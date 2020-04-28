"Electropunk: Children of the Future," an Alternative History Graphic Novel, Now on Kickstarter!

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- In 1895, legendary genius and inventor Nikola Tesla had a fire that burned his lab to the ground, setting back his work 50 years. In Electropunk, explore an alternate history while journeying to 1910, set in a world where Nikola's famous fire never happened. Nikola remains one of the wealthiest and most influential men in the world, and using his talents makes a shocking discovery. In essence, some things go bump in the night, and most of the world's myths and legends have some truth with creatures preying on an unsuspecting humanity.



Taking matters into his own hands, Nikola raises his orphaned niece and nephew. Ruthie, a brilliant and stubborn 19-year-old, and her twin brother, Chuck, a brawny figure, soon find themselves tasked to be humanity's protector as Uncle Nikola equips them with the tools and resources needed to combat the monsters sure to come.



Told in a full-color, 8.5 x 11-inch graphic novel, Electropunk: Children of the Future contains over 100 pages with professional illustrations. An all-new graphic novel, join Ruthie Tesla as she fights alongside her brother, Chuck, to destroy monsters and save the world in a Tesla family adventure few will forget. Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support Electropunk: Children of the Future, including associated production costs. Expected to release worldwide in early June 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/electropunk/electropunk-children-of-the-future Supporters around the world can back Electropunk: Children of the Future by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $5 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including physical copies of the book. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Electropunk: Children of the Future

Electropunk: Children of the Future, written by B. Dave Walters and Jeff Wamester, with background painting by Natalia Bacetti, is an alternate history graphic novel featuring Nikola Tesla, his twin niece and nephew, and a pressing cause to save the world from invading monster forces.



