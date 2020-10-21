Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Electrostatic Chuck (ESC) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Electrostatic chuck (ESC) is one of the key components in IC manufacturing process, which applies the principle of electrostatic adsorption to clamp the wafer on its surface. In such a system, electrostatic force is considered as one of the most important indicators. The method of modeling and simulation of electrostatic force by COMSOL software is proposed, and the accurateness is validated by comparing the results with those from reference. Then, the simulation of ESC in real manufacturing process is finished using the above method, which focuses on the effects of dielectric materials and voltage on electrostatic force. The research can offer references for the design of ESC, and it has significance to reduce experimental cost and improve the reliability of the equipment.



Top Leading Companies of Global Electrostatic Chuck (ESC) Market are Coorstek Inc, Orlvision GMBH, NGK Insulators Ltd (FM Industries Inc.), II-VI M Cubed, Protec, American Diagnostic Corporation, Heine USA LTD, Rudolf Riester GMBH (subsidary of halma plc), Luxamed, Welch Ally, Tsukubaseiko Co. Ltd, NTK Ceratec Co. Ltd, Cupris Health Ltd., Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Kyocera Corporation, Sync Vision, Semco Technology (Semco Group TM), Toto Ltd., Shinko, Kirchner & Wilhelm GMBH +CO. KG and others.



Mechanical holding systems of a wafer might cause serious problems in the semiconductor industry. Electrostatic wafer handling might be one of the possible solutions for such problems. The authors have investigated an attractive force on a silicon wafer by using an electrostatic chuck which consists of interdigitated electrodes and a dielectric thin film. Electrostatic attractive force increases as the applied voltage increases, and with a thinner dielectric layer. With the narrower width and spacing of interdigitated electrodes, the stronger electrostatic force is obtained. When 1-mm width and spacing interdigitated electrodes and 50-?m-thick polymer film are used, the strongest force obtained was about 17 N in the vertical direction at 3.5 kV, for a 4-in silicon wafer. When DC high voltage is used, some residual force remains, even after the applied voltage is removed. This was overcome by using variable-frequency AC high voltage.



On The Basis Of Product, The Electrostatic Chuck (ESC) Market Is Primarily Split Into



Coulomb-Fore Electrostatic Chuck

Johnsen-Rahbek Force Electrostatic Chuck



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Semiconductor (LCD/CVD)

Wireless Communications

Electronics

Medical Devices

Others



This report focuses on Electrostatic Chuck (ESC) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electrostatic Chuck (ESC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



