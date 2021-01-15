New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- The Global Electrostatic Chucks Market size is forecast to reach USD 305.44 million by 2027. Electrostatic chucks are used in the application, such as lithography, bonding technology, inspection, display processing, metrology, wafer handling, metal deposition, dry etching, etching processes, and ion implanting.



In the semiconductor industry, electrostatic chucks are generally used to hold the wafer during manufacturing. It has the technological advantage of high durability, reduction of particles, the flatness of the wafer, and non-edge exclusion. It also plays a key role in wafers' adsorption and heating or cooling. It is largely used for the manufacturing of equipment in the semiconductor industry. The clamp also improves the likelihood of good chips being created on wafers. They are used in almost all of the semiconductor industry's instruments.



On the basis of region, the electrostatic chucks market is dominated by Asia Pacific. The major contributors to the market's growth are China, Japan, and India. The region's wide semiconductor market is leading to growing product demand.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market is segmented into ceramic electrostatic chucks and quartz electrostatic chucks on the basis of the material. It is estimated that ceramic electrostatic chucks will garner a 57% market share by 2027. In the production of electrostatic chucks, ceramic has excellent chemical and plasma stability and high thermal conductivity, making it a common option.



The market is segmented into Coulomb type and Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) type electrostatic chucks based on product type. In 2019, a market share of 53% was held by Coulomb style electrostatic chucks. Insulators are used as a dielectric material for this type of chuck. Electrostatic chucks of the Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) type are expected to hold a 46% share in the market by 2027.



The market is segmented into quadrupole electrode and bipolar electrode on the basis of electrode. In 2019, bipolar electrode held a 57% share in the market. In microelectrochemical systems, it is a valuable instrument for the isolation, concentration, and detection of analytes.



Based on application, the market is segmented into semiconductor (LCD/CVD), wireless communications, electronics, medical, and other applications. The largest market share of 25% was held by semiconductor (LCD/CVD) in 2019. For electrostatic chucks, the semiconductor is the main end-user market. The mechanical holding of wafer can lead to severe problems, so usually electrostatic is used.



In radio frequency (RF) switches and 5G wireless applications, wafers with very thin diameters are used. In exchange, these wafers increase the demand in the medical industry for electrostatic chucks.

In 2019, medical segments held an 18% market share. The implementation of RF communications with RF ID tags to track patient medical history and health tracking in the healthcare industry is expanding the market for wafer and electrostatic chucks, in turn.



By 2027, North America is expected to hold a 25% market share. With the participation of leading players, the region has a major semiconductor market. Strong research and development investments in the semiconductor and electronics sectors would also drive the region's business growth.



Key participants include APS Materials, Inc., Calitech, Kyocera, K-max Technology, Trek, NTK Technologies, SHINKO, SEMCO Technologies, TOTO, and Invax Technologies, among others.

For the purpose of this report, the Global Electrostatic Chucks Market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, electrode, application, and region:



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Quartz Electrostatic Chucks

Ceramic Electrostatic Chucks



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Coulomb Type Electrostatic Chucks

Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type Electrostatic Chucks



Electrode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Quadrupole Electrode

Bipolar Electrode



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Semiconductor (LCD/CVD)

Wireless Communications

Electronics

Medical

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

US.

Europe

UK.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



