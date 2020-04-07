Electrosurgery Devices Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2025 - B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Electrosurgery refers to the use of high-frequency electric current during surgical procedures for coagulation, fulguration as well as cutting of tissues. Electrosurgery devices enable the surgeons to make precise cuts with controlled blood loss.



The global electrosurgery devices market was valued at $2,591 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,784 million at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of the electrosurgery devices market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures globally, large pool of geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements. However, implementation of stringent government regulations for product approval is expected to hamper the market growth.



Major Key Players of the Electrosurgery Devices Market are:

B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon US, LLC.), Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc.



The electrosurgery devices market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into electrosurgery generators, electrosurgery instruments & accessories, and argon & smoke management systems. The electrosurgery instruments & accessories segment is further bifurcated into electrosurgery equipment (bipolar electrosurgery instruments and monopolar electrosurgery instruments) and electrosurgery accessories (patient return electrodes, cords, cables, adapters, and others). Applications covered in the study include general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, and others. Based on region, North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



Major Types of Electrosurgery Devices Market covered are:

Electrosurgery Generators

Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories [Electrosurgery Instruments (Bipolar Instruments, and Monopolar Instruments)

Electrosurgery Accessories (Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes, Cords, Cables, and Adapters, and Others)

Argon & Smoke Management Systems



Major Applications of Electrosurgery Devices Market covered are:

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurosurgery, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Electrosurgery Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Electrosurgery Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Electrosurgery Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Electrosurgery Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Electrosurgery Devices industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



