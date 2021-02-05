Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Electrosurgical devices are used in surgeries to coagulate, dissect, shrink, or destroy tissues. The market is mainly driven by the growing demand due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the ever-expanding geriatric population.The global electrosurgical devices market is estimated to reach USD 7.62 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



Electrosurgical Devices Market Drivers



The market is projected to observe a significant growth in demand during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the geriatric population and the growing incidences of chronic diseases. Moreover, greater adoption of the electrosurgical devices and greater technological advancements will further propel the market growth. The emerging nations are also adopting these devices on a large scale to improve their respective healthcare sectors. Furthermore, growing government funding for the development of a better healthcare sector and the development of better infrastructures will boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Key participants include Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bipolar

Monopolar



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Active electrodes

Electrosurgical Generators

Dispersive Electrodes

Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories



Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastroenterology

General surgery

Gynecology

Cosmetic

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Urology

Orthopedic

Others



Regional Analysis



North America is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, skin cancer, and several other such diseases. Moreover, the high number of skilled professionals is a major reason behind the projected growth of the market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the growing government funding for the development of the healthcare sector will also boost the regional market during the forecast period.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



