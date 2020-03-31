Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Electrosurgical Generators market is expected to exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2025. Rising number of surgeries will primarily drive the electrosurgical generators market growth over the projected timeframe.



Some major findings of the electrosurgical generators market report include:

- Technological advancements in electrosurgical generators has reduced the use of conventional cutting tools and enabled automatic adjustment of power output that will act as a high impact rendering factor for the electrosurgical generators market growth

- Growing demand for minimal invasive procedures coupled with rising awareness about aesthetic surgeries will positively impact the business growth over the coming years



- Major players operating in the electrosurgical generators market include Medtronic, Ethicon (J&J), Symmetry Surgical, Inc. (Bovie), CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, and Olympus among others



- Market players are focusing on new product development and innovation in electrosurgical field to gain significant market position and expand their product portfolio

Rising number of surgeries and expanding geriatric population base susceptible to suffer from chronic conditions will escalate the use of electrosurgical generators over the forecast timeframe. Additionally, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures will positively influence the growth of electrosurgical generators industry.



Increasing disposable income coupled with rising healthcare expenditure will stimulate the market growth. Growing adoption of cosmetic surgeries to look young and pleasant due to its age-reducing effect has elevated the demand for electrosurgical generators significantly in recent years.



Furthermore, rise in number of road accidents and orthopedic injuries has propelled the number of surgeries, thereby positively impacting the business growth. Multifactorial benefits including minimal chances of infection, ease of usage, speedier recovery time and a low risk to patients associated with electrosurgery will boost the industry growth over the projected period.

Monopolar and bipolar are the two types of electrosurgical generators. Bipolar accounted for more than 60% revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years. Technological advancements in the bipolar electrosurgical generators has increased its adoption rate. The newly developed bipolar generators deliver precise output with reduced damage to the living tissues that will in turn propel the segmental growth.



The application segment is bifurcated into optical, gynecology, dermatology, cardiac, dental, ENT, maxillofacial, orthopedic, urology, neurology and others. The optical application segment will reach USD 462.5 million by 2025. The increasing use of electrosurgery in ophthalmic surgeries for cutting, dissecting, coagulating, fulgurating, shrinking, and ablating the tissue will drive the segmental growth. Additionally, growing prevalence of eye-related disorders and rise in demand for minimal invasive procedures will drive the optical industry growth over the forecast period.



Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and few others are the end-users of electrosurgical generators. The ambulatory surgical centers are estimated to grow by 10% over the forecast period due to growing patient preference for ambulatory surgical centers. High quality treatment at lower price as compared to other healthcare settings along with no requirement of staying post-surgery will drive the segmental growth.



Increasing geriatric population base suffering from multiple chronic ailments coupled with rising adoption of cosmetic procedures will drive the India electrosurgical generators market growth over the forecast period to reach USD 119.7 million by 2025. Developing healthcare infrastructure and growing application of electrosurgery will further propel the industry growth in the country.



Some notable industry players operating in electrosurgical generators market include Medtronic, Symmetry Surgical, Inc. (Bovie), Ethicon (J&J), CONMED Corporation, Olympus and Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH. Companies operating in electrosurgical devices industry are presently focusing on bringing innovation into the field by focusing on R&D and new product development to gain significant market share.