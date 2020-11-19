Electrotechnical Paper Market Given Impetus by Global Transition from Coal to Greener Energy Sources, Says Fact.MR Report

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The electrotechnical papers market is estimated to reach a US$ 1.5 billion valuation by the conclusion of the period of forecast between 2020 and 2030.



The coronavirus pandemic is likely to hurt demand for electrotechnical papers in the short term, owing largely to lockdown restrictions manufacturing activities, in addition to restrictions on international trade, which are disrupting supply chains. However, the market is likely to display strong recovery post-pandemic with the transition towards smart grids.



"Cellulose a popular material for electrotechnical paper is polar characterized by a high dielectric constant. The product even finds use in high voltage submarine power cables, minimizing damage from leaks which will favor a positive trajectory for the market in the times ahead." says the Fact.MR study.



Electrotechnical Paper Market- Key Takeaways



Electrotechnical press paper is expected reflect strong growth owing to resistance properties and mechanical strength characteristics.



Transformers insulation applications are major contributors to revenue, on the back of improvements to large-scale grid design.



North America followed by Europe are dominant electrotechnical paper markets owing to investments into the modernization of electric infrastructure.



Electrotechnical Paper Market- Driving Factors



Steady rise in demand from electronic and electric industry verticals for transformer, capacitor, conductor, bushing and cable applications.



Global urbanization and industrialization, and smart grid trends support adoption of electrotechnical paper.



Electrotechnical Paper Market- Major Restraints



Instability in impregnated electrotechnical paper and issues in terms of maintaining uniformity are challenges for manufacturers.



Problems in terms of performance under major temperature changes hinders adoption in the industry.



COVID-19 Impact on Electrotechnical Paper Market



The covid-19 pandemic has moderately affected the electrotechnical paper market. Lockdown restrictions on manufacturing activities, coupled with the uncertainty over the duration and severity of the outbreak has hurt short term market prospects. Also, restrictions on trade and lack of spending on infrastructure has also limited demand in the short term.



On the other hand, the transition from coal to gas-based power and renewables and projects towards smart grids is likely to enable a strong recovery as regulations are gradually relaxed in the months to come, even as employee safety remains a top priority.



Competitive Landscape



Weidmann Electrical Technology AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, and 3M Co. are some of the more prominent players operating in the electrotechnical paper market.



Top players in the electrotechnical paper market have been invested in research for new product launches, and expansion of product capacities to meet modern electrical infrastructure requirements.



For instance, Weidmann Electrical Technology AG has unveiled Transformerboard paper, produced from 100% cellulose, which is operational even up to 140-degree thermal class. Ahlstrom-Munksjo has acquired four electrotechnical paper mills from Expera Specialty Solutions in July 2020. Tech Mahindra has also entered into a collaboration with Ahlstrom-Munksjö for IT services and solutions including electrical tech papers.



About the Report



This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the electrotechnical papers market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the electrotechnical papers market is covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers insights on the electrotechnical papers market on the basis of product (presspaper, diamond dotted presspaper, presspaper with polyester film, crepe paper, and aluminum crepe paper), application (cables, transformers, motors, and others), and sales channel (OEM and aftermarket) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).



