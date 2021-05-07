Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global electrotherapy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.30 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements of healthcare technologies, rising adoption of electrotherapy units for sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic pain syndrome are some key factors fueling revenue growth of the global electrotherapy market. Electrotherapy is a painless and non-invasive treatment for pain management.



COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Electrotherapy market and key segments is considered as a key contributor while formulating the market report. The report covers the present and future impact of the pandemic and offers a revenue estimation and a futuristic outlook of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report presents an extensive analysis of the emerging trends of the market and dynamic changes in the demand and supply chains.



In January 2018, Omron Healthcare introduced its first-ever TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) unit, named Avail. This wireless unit manages acute and chronic pain syndrome and can be operated through Omron's mobile application.

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) segment accounted for significantly high revenue share contribution to the global electrotherapy market in 2020. The segment is also expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation systems are used to treat chronic and nerve pain.

The market in Europe accounted for a robust double-digit revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and rising adoption of electrotherapy treatment for pain management are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Medtronic Plc., AliMed, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Cogentix Medical, Inc., Zynex Medical, NeuroMetrix Inc., DJO Global Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Nevro Corp., and Boston Scientific Corp.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global electrotherapy market based on treatment type, application, end-use, and region:



Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE)

Interferential Current Therapy (IC)

Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD)

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Electro-Acupuncture (EA)

Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Sports Injury

Neuromuscular Dysfunction

Tissue Repair

Urine and Fecal Incontinence

Iontophoresis

Pain Management

Acute and Chronic Edema



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-term Care Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others



The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Detailed Analysis of the Regions of the Electrotherapy Market Include Regions such as:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Electrotherapy market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Electrotherapy market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Electrotherapy market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Electrotherapy market



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Electrotherapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Electrotherapy Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing aging population

4.2.2.2. Growing concern regarding adverse effect of pain killers

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of alternative therapies.

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness about application of electrotherapy systems.

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Electrotherapy Market Treatment Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Treatment Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE)

5.1.2. Interferential Current Therapy (IC)

5.1.3. Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD)

5.1.4. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

5.1.5. Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

5.1.6. Electro-Acupuncture (EA)

5.1.7. Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS)

5.1.8. Others



