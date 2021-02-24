Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Electrotherapy Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Electrotherapy market with regards to the current and emerging trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and forecast estimation for revenue and market share. The report is an all-inclusive document providing important details focusing on growth statistics, estimation of revenue shares and growth, market valuation, and also emphasizes the competitive landscape, business opportunities, and strategic alliances and approaches undertaken by the dominant industry players.



electrotherapy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.30 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements of healthcare technologies, rising adoption of electrotherapy units for sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic pain syndrome are some key factors fueling revenue growth of the global electrotherapy market.



The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report.



Key players operating in the market are Medtronic Plc., AliMed, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Cogentix Medical, Inc., Zynex Medical, NeuroMetrix Inc., DJO Global Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Nevro Corp., and Boston Scientific Corp.



Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE)

Interferential Current Therapy (IC)

Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD)

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Electro-Acupuncture (EA)

Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Sports Injury

Neuromuscular Dysfunction

Tissue Repair

Urine and Fecal Incontinence

Iontophoresis

Pain Management

Acute and Chronic Edema



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-term Care Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others



Electrotherapy systems are primarily used for managing chronic and nerve pain, improving blood circulation, restoring range of motion and movement, managing musculoskeletal system conditions, as well as enhancing muscle strength and sensation. Some advanced electrotherapy devices can be worn on back, leg, arm, or elsewhere during daily life activities.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Major benefits of the Electrotherapy report:



The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further queries or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us, and our team will provide you with optimal research solutions.

