Elegance and Astrological Values Enthrall Consumers

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Gemstones have always been a misunderstood lot, with the common perception considering them to be lower priced options to the supposedly classier all metal counterparts. While the metal components have dominated the jewelry industry in the recent past, the stones are staging a tremendous comeback. The demand for more contemporary jewelry designs has led to the industry witnessing a dramatic rise in the use of gemstones, which coupled with sober looking precious metals such as white gold, have turned out to be the most popular options. Contrary to the traditional beliefs, the amalgamation of soberness and elegance along with contrasting color combinations, has led this new concept of jewelry designing to heights, where its popularity now rivals that of the all metal phase. The change has livened up the industry in difficult times, where the precious metals are continuously losing their sheen, because of the reduced demand.



One of the names to have emerged as one of the most popular and sought after options is the Yellow Sapphire Pukhraj India version. The yellow diamond as it is being popularly called is noted for its glorious sheen and supreme astrological value, which are also the primary reasons for its popularity. Almost all leading jewelry stores are incorporating it in their jewelry ranges, and are targeting the higher end customers with them. The combination of platinum and a sharply cut yellow Sapphire, recently released by a leading jewelry store got one of the most tremendous responses in the store’s history, which has prompted all competitors and peers, to come out with similar options, kicking off a completely new phase for the jewelry industry.



Bello Jewels is a revered name in the jewelry industry, known for its use of contemporary elements in modern jewelry designs. It is particularly popular in the USA, Europe and Australia, where it also has the most noticeable footprint. The company is one of the leading names, when it comes to product ranges boasting of precious gemstones, making it one of the biggest beneficiaries of modern jewelry trends.



