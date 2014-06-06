Elegant and Aromatic "MyOwnCorks" Freemium App Seeks Crowdfunding Through Indiegogo to Create a Reference for Oenophiles to Share Their Experience with Fellow Wine Lovers

Barcelona, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear to acquire newer and richer experiences.



MyOwnCorks successfully crowdfunded in September 2013 with an ambitious project to create a platform everyone in the world of wine could appreciate. Much more than an app, MyOwnCorks is a virtual place where wine lovers can share their experiences, explore the rest of the world, share their impressions of the wines they tasted and serve as a reference to other wine connoisseurs as they consider their next wine purchase.



The developers of MyOwnCorks devooted their first year building a strong wine database with more than 65.000 references worldwide, a great web design and a satisfying experience overall.



Since the launch of MyOwnCorks in March 2014, their users grew exponentially with great acceptance of the idea coupled with excellent ratings in Apple's App Store and the Google Play store. They achieved the #3 ranking in the Food & Drinks category of Apple's App Store in South Africa, Mexico and Chile, and #10 in Spain and the US and have cultivated MyOwnCorks's fans across the globe.



MyOwnCorks's needs funding to mature the idea of creating version 2.0 as a freemium app with more content, extended DDBB, extra features and enhanced usability.



-50% of money raises via crowdfunding will be designated to develop the new version of the app which will be a freemium app; that is to say it's free for full use of the basic application while offering premium access for a nominal subscription fee.



-25% will go to grow their DDBB in the wine regions they are not already experits in including France and Italy.



-25% in marketing and promotion to broaden awareness for their unqiue wine app.



This campaign started on Jun 04 and will close on August 03, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1i1CMQS