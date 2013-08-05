Elegant Flowers Calgary Celebrates Nineteen Years

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Success in business is something that a company really has to work for, and each year that the business is in operation should be cause for celebration. Elegantflowerscalgary has been celebrating their ability to help customers find the right flowers for their particular situation for over nineteen years. As they head into their twentieth year of service, Elegantflowerscalgary continues to provide some of the best flower arrangements that Calgary residents need for all of life’s ups and downs.



There are a number of things that make Elegantflowerscalgary a leader for flowers in Calgary, beyond just the high quality of the flowers themselves. Elegantflowerscalgary has been an adaptive company that changed when customer needs changed. When the internet began taking off in the late 1990s, they were one of the first Calgary florists to allow customers to place orders online. They also changed their product line to include more choices for customers. Customers could visit www.elegantflowerscalgary.com and purchase flowers for any situation, but the site also had plenty of gift baskets and other items to choose from to convey the message the customer wanted to send.



With over nineteen years serving the Calgary area, Elegantflowerscalgary knows exactly what Calgary customers need, and the best way to get those needs met. Their relationships with the community run deep, and Elegantflowerscalgary can make timely deliveries to almost all of the funeral homes and hospitals in Calgary. When the flowers are purchased before noon MST, the flowers can even arrive the same day that they were ordered.



For nearly two decades, the people of Calgary have trusted Elegantflowerscalgary to be their florist of choice for many of life’s biggest moments, from weddings and birthdays to funerals and memorials. The commitment to the customer and the exceptional level of service bode well for Elegantflowerscalgary making it through another nineteen years.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.elegantflowerscalgary.com or call (877) 450-2172.