Elegant Handmade Gemstone Rings on Jewelry24seven

Mamaroneck, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Religious scriptures state a link between the gemstones and the happenings in one’s life. Gemstone is a stone that is custom designed according to the birth of the person. This stone is supposed to have some power that is based on the birth stone and is believed to reduce the influence of evil. Adorning a gemstone not only adds beauty to the palm, it would also provide a safety hub for the one who wears it. Handmade gemstone rings is a great choice of a gift to make someone’s day even more memorable.



Jewelry 24 seven.com is an online jewelry stone that has the reputation of selling jewelry at offer prices. The wide range of jewelry that is sold on this website has a separate look to it. With extensive experience in creating handmade gemstone rings, Jewelry 24 seven.com has been the chosen place for buying birth stones and other precious jewels. They even sell all kinds of sterling silver jewelry, rubies, emeralds and many other precious stones. The specialty of this store is the handmade gemstone rings that are set in sterling silver. As they are considered to be auspicious, these rings are created with extreme care. The store also provides a helpful guide that would assist in finding the right birthstone.



Gifting a handmade gemstone ring would be a unique gift and also shows that care for the person. A gemstone is considered to be lucky and some have a belief that it would aid in steering life in the right direction. The store provides information on the gemstones according to the birth month and so the gift can be an absolute surprise. The impact that the gemstone would have is also listed for those who would like to know more about their birth stone.



Jewlery24seven.com has an exclusive section for elegant handmade gemstone rings. Orders placed at the store can purchase these rings at affordable prices. Shipping with the U.S is absolutely free. Order for gemstones can be placed from any place. All the handmade gemstones would come with sterling silver covering which would enhance the appearance of the birthstone. The ring size can also be chosen from the chart provided on the website. To place the orders visit http://www.jewelry24seven.com/gemstone_rings_1.htm or send in the queries to customerservice@jewelry24seven.com



Media Contact:

Jewelry 24 Seven.com Inc

1214 W Boston Post Rd #198

Mamaroneck, New York 10543

646-270-9951

http://www.jewelry24seven.com/gemstone_rings_1.htm