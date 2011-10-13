Elegant Themes Annouces New Theme - Sky

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2011 -- Although companies, which established websites, must concentrate on content, having a good design for website is crucial for business. Some companies pays thousands bucks to get a unique design for their themes. However, not many companies have enough budget to have people designed their themes, the only solution for them is to purchase via the market or try to use free themes. That’s where Elegant Themes comes in.



Elegant Themes is one of the top theme creators in the market. With more than 69 premium themes with great design, well-written code and affordable price, Elegant Themes proves itself with both quality and quantity.



Elegant’s newest theme is called Sky. Sky is based on the idea of showing your company profile and portfolio in a unique and attractive way. It is released on October 5th.



Sky focuses on ajax function which decreases your loading time. Loading all of your content seamlessly using ajax. The creator also adds parallax effects in the clouds creating real movement feel.



Sky has five different color schemes for your to choose: blue, green, brown, yellow, purple, green. The color schemes are available in the theme options page. Sky includes a blog layout that allows you to feature a category of posts within the homepage feed.



The theme has receive good feedbacks from the marketplace. “You have fantastic timing! I’ve been hoping this theme would come out before my planned re-launch date of the 13th of October and here it is, just in time for me to work on it over the weekend. Thanks!” Katie from KatieFoolery said. “Very attractive and awesome!! page load speed is fast.great job ET team!” Komen from KomenEbook agreed.



