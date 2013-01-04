Elegant Wedding Designs to Be Featured at the Ultimate Bride Trunk Shows

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- This is the time of year when couples get engaged, promising their love to one another forever. Although getting engaged fills future brides and grooms' with excitement, it also finds couples searching for answers. To help couples find the right answers to their fashion questions, The Ultimate Bride, voted St. Louis' best bridal salon, is kicking off the new year by hosting two bridal trunk shows. Both shows will be held at The Ultimate Bride, 1115 South Big Bend Blvd, St. Louis, MO.



Kicking off the first of the two bridal events is the January 5-13, 2013 show, a personal event showcasing hit designer, Toni Federici's bridal fashions. Unique bridal gowns, headpieces, veils and accessories will be on display for future brides and grooms to preview, gaining a close up look of wedding fashions integral to the success of a wedding ceremony. During the Toni Federici trunk show, a representative from The Ultimate Bride will be available to make suggestions and customize veils, headpieces or jewelry to fit each bride's unique personality.



January 18-20, 2013, the second bridal trunk show will showcase Essence of Australia Wedding Gowns, a bridal salon featuring the elegant work of designers heavily influenced by major European and New York fashion houses. At the show, Essence of Australia Wedding Gowns' latest headpieces, veils and bridal gowns will be featured. Lace gowns and dresses, stylish straps, unique bridal skirts and beautiful beaded, button and lace back detail will also be on display. A representative from The Ultimate Bride and Essence of Australia Wedding Gowns will be on site to field questions from future brides and grooms.



Because items featured at the trunk shows may not be available at local bridal salons, the trunk shows are perfect for future brides and grooms whose weddings are planned for 2013 or later. Furthermore, bridal gowns, headpieces and veils featured at the trunk shows are designer exclusives, items that may not be available after the trunk shows.



To attend the rewarding personal bridal shows, brides and grooms should contact The Ultimate Bride and schedule to preview and try on gowns, veils and headpieces featured at the shows. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday shows will be held from 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday trunk shows are slated for 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., while shows scheduled on Sunday will be held from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.



About The Ultimate Bride

The Ultimate Bride, voted "Best St. Louis Bridal Salon," offers elegant designer headpieces, accessories and veils. As a premiere bridal salon, The Ultimate Bride also offers unique brides' gowns, bridesmaid gowns and gowns for mothers and flower girls. Consultants at The Ultimate Bride partner with future brides, grooms and their families, helping them choose the style that highlights their best features and fulfills their fashion dreams. In addition to offering elegant fashions for brides and grooms, The Ultimate Bride offers unique fashions to women and men attending other special events.



Toni Federici, couture headpiece and veil designer, has had her work featured in Martha Stewart weddings. Her unique veils have also been featured on TLC's popular reality shows, Say Yes to the Dress and Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta. A hit amongst bridal show and fashion experts, designer Toni Federici's headdresses, jewelry, accessories and veils have also been featured on the television show, Randy to the Rescue.



Essence of Australia Wedding Gowns are a team of fashion designers who own shops located in several countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, England, Ireland, South Africa and Scotland. Gown lines developed by the company offer diverse wedding dresses, including draped Angel Satin, lace gowns and Satin Chiffon.