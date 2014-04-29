Get World-Class Makeup Techniques & Elegant Wedding Makeup in Sunshine Coast at Brides of Noosa

Noosa, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- At Brides of Noosa you can get world-class makeup techniques and elegant wedding makeup in Sunshine Coast. Their airbrushing makeup techniques from the US are known as the best in the business. Since, airbrushing gives incredible results and flawless makeup, which is waterproof for 24 hours, they receive abundant applauses from the customers. Their makeup is so much fine that no tears, sweat or rain can remove it.



What do they offer? The company also organizes a hairdresser that will suit one’s needs for their Special Day. Their highly skilled and trained professionals are available anytime in order to discuss one’s beauty requirements. With the aim to make their client’s look outstanding on their special day, they premium skills in making it possible. One must agree with their passion for the beauty industry as it clearly reflects in their work.



What is unique about them? They are renowned as one of the best mobile makeup artists in Sunshine Coast who owns expertise in creating a relaxed and enjoyable beauty atmosphere for brides wherever they work. The company holds a respectable reputation of doing fabulous makeup that lasts for hours and are truly dedicated to help making customers look gorgeous on their wedding day.



Besides, a spokesperson from Brides of Noosa mentions, “Together we’ll bring out your individual beauty and create the perfect makeup look. Brides of Noosa’s specialty are to balance and maintain your look for photos as well as real life. We carefully select quality makeup products which feature some of the richest and most beautiful color palettes with wonderful textures that feel super light on the skin yet have great staying power.”



About Brides of Noosa

Brides of Noosa’s Tara Monroe is a professional mobile beauty therapist and makeup artist on the Queensland’s beautiful Sunshine Coast. She has been in beauty therapy & the wedding industry for 18 years. Each client’s individuality inspires Tara and she is able to enhance the beauty in all women. Tara loves doing all kinds of makeup styles and enjoys using all the amazing faces which come across as canvas for her art. Tara trained in the Number 1 Airbrushing Technique in Hollywood and has been using it for over 5 years. She has proven that airbrushing gives amazing results and flawless makeup that is waterproof for up to 24 hours.



For more information, please visit- http://www.bridesofnoosa.com.au