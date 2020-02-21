Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Global Elemental Fluorine Market: Snapshot



Elemental fluorine market is gaining a major traction owing to is massive popularity of elemental fluorine. The chemical is extremely reactive and is abundantly available. As a result it has widespread application in several industries. However, elemental fluorine is not available in Free State, rather, it can be found in the form of several fluorine compound. Since, it is highly reactive, it can be used as potent reagent in several industrial applications. As a result of these benefits, the global elemental fluorine market is growing with a rapid pace from 2017 to 2025.



Which Dynamics that Boost the Growth of Global Elemental Fluorine Market?



Metallurgy: The growth of global elemental fluorine market is majorly driven by its application in metallurgy. The chemical is used to create a flux or cleaning agent to clean the surface of the metal. It is one of the best anti-oxidants available in the market today. Hence, several metal fabricators use elemental fluorine to clean their product. As a result of this growing adoption of fluorine in several metallurgical processes, the global elemental fluorine market is growing progressively from 2017 to 2025.

Nuclear Fuel: One of the most prevalent application of elemental fluorine is to create nuclear fuel. The chemical is produce to uranium hexafluoride. The compound act as a reactive fuel that can power a nuclear warhead or nuclear power plant. This compound liberates tremendous energy. This energy can result in huge explosion that can either enlightens a whole city or completely obliterate it entirely. This application is also a root cause that boosts the growth of global elemental fluorine market from 2017 to 2025.

North America dominates the geographical front of the global elemental fluorine market. This is because of the presence of several nuclear power plants in the country and pacing manufacture industry in U.S. and Canada.

Global Elemental Fluorine Market: Overview



The elemental fluorine, owing to its extreme reactivity due to its being markedly electronegative, is not freely available in nature; rather it is found in the form of a number of fluorine minerals. The wide range of applications can be attributed to several characteristic properties of the elemental fluorine. Its extreme reactivity and being the lightest halogen available commercially, the elemental fluorine has a distinct edge over other halogens. The most common applications are in making fluorides, notably uranium hexafluoride, sulfur hexafluoride, and halogen fluorides and its vast applications in the nuclear industry. Since World War II, a burgeoning nuclear power production in various parts of the globe has had a considerable influence in the surge in the use of elemental fluorine.



Substantial technological advances in the production process in recent decades have led to a wider availability of the pure gas, thereby boosting its applications in various end-use industries. The report offers a detailed and in-depth insight into the key growth drivers and restraints, notable trends, recent technological advances, promising avenues, and the competitive landscape. The study evaluates key factors driving the prominent segments and the emerging application prospects expected to impact the grow trajectory in the next five years.



Global Elemental Fluorine Market: Trends and Opportunities



The elemental fluorine market is driven primarily by a variety of uses in applications such as metallurgy, electronics and semiconductor, glass and ceramics manufacturing, and polymer manufacturing and processing. One of the most popular uses has been in the application of the element in the production of uranium hexafluoride, the compound that is used in the production of fuel for nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons through the uranium enrichment process. The widespread application of elemental fluorine for manufacturing of polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE) and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is a notable factor boosting the market. The growing use of fluorinated organic compounds such as in solvents and electrolytes in pesticides, lubricants, and battery is accentuating the growth of the market. The notable application of elemental fluorine in microelectromechanical systems and in several organic syntheses reactions, notably as fluorinating reagents and nitrogen derivatives, is a significant factor catalyzing the growth of the market. Owing to its robust oxidizing property, it is widely employed in the removal of Siliconoxide and Siliconnitride in the semiconductor industry.



However, the substantial cost incurred in the storage and handling as well for transportation of the gas is a crucial factor hampering the growth of the market to an extent. Nevertheless, the growing number of systems for on-site fluorine gas production and the rising application of the element in advanced electronegative compounds are significant factors expected to open lucrative avenues for market players.



Global Elemental Fluorine Market: Regional Outlook



Regionally, Asia Pacific is an attractive market for elemental fluorine. The substantial demand and consumption comes from countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. Furthermore, the rapid growth of a number of end-use industries and the swift pace of industrialization are factors accentuating the growth of this regional market.



Apart from that, the worldwide prominence of Mexico and parts of South Africa as being the regions holding the vast reserves for the element also posits these as attractive markets. Meanwhile, North America and Europe hold significant position in the global market, with the former expected to account for a steady demand over the assessment period. Furthermore, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also projected to rise at an attractive pace in the coming years.



Companies mentioned in the report



Prominent players operating in the global elemental fluorine market include Pelchem SOC Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., The Linde Group, and Solvay S.A. A marked presence of regional manufacturers such as Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd., and Advance Research Chemicals, Inc. also influences the competitive landscape. The high cost of investment may prove as a deterrent for the entry of new players over the assessment period.