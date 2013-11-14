Elena Valencia Models Di Piu Milano'S Latest Collection

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- The image of international model Elena Valencia has been featured on the latest photo shoot for Di Piú Milano´s fashion, footwear and fashion accessories latest collection, supervised and photographed by European reputable photographer Fernando Lopez.



Di Piu Milano - Fall / Winter 2013/2014 catalogue aims to be a trend-setting and never forgotten collection. On this occasion they have done it in style and their shops are going to notice it. This new collection features quality materials and use of classic and traditional colours such as “chocolate, black, gold, navy, beige and ocher.”



Di Piu Milano´s target remains constant and transmits a clear picture of elegance and quality. Its collection now available in over fifty brand stores aims at modern woman who want to feel elegant and chic.



On this season, Di Piu Milano is committed to offer a unique, wide and innovative collection, offering more than 5000 fashion and fashion accessories references such as coats, trousers, shirts, handbags, gloves, pashminas, jewelery and luxury leather footwear, all of them in different sizes, colors and shapes.



www.dipiumilano.com



Media Contact:



DI PIU MILANO

Avd.Manoteras 38, d405. Madrid. Spain 28050

+34 91 287 7689

javier garcia del real

info@dipiumilano.com