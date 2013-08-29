ElEncantoDelSur.com Offers Nicaraguan Beach View Properties Starting at $30,000

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Central America has long been a popular destination for American investment dollars. However, investors who know where to look can find plenty of valuable investment opportunities waiting to be purchased. Such is the case with Nicaragua, one of the most lush and beautiful countries in Central America. Today, after eighteen years of political stability, Nicaragua is attracting tourists and investors from the United States, Canada, and Europe interested in purchasing a slice of tropical real estate.



ElEncantoDelSur.com aims to tell visitors about one such investment opportunity. At ElEncantoDelSur.com, visitors can learn about a real estate development project called El Encanto Del Sur on the Pacific coast of Nicaragua. El Encanto Del Sur features a diverse range of properties with lots starting at $30,000.



A spokesperson for ElEncantoDelSur.com explains what attracted developers to the area:



“Finding an undeveloped slice of Central American paradise isn’t easy, but we found one. Located just twenty minutes north of the Costa Rican border, our development overlooks the pristine waters of Nacascolo Bay and San Juan del Sur Bay. Many properties feature 180 degree views of the Pacific Ocean. The land itself is deeply forested and hilly, giving each property a unique and private appearance in the middle of one of the world’s most beautiful jungles.”



The Nacascola phase of the development project is mostly sold out, although three more development projects are currently underway. At ElEncantoDelSur.com, visitors can view property listings for the Casitas, Suenos, Cascada & La Mesa development projects.



ElEncantoDelSur.com features a video of the current progress of the real estate development project, where prospective property buyers can view footage of the picturesque town of San Juan Del Sur as well as the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape. Monkeys swing from trees and viewers can see the progress being made on the different phases of property development.



The ElEncantoDelSur.com spokesperson explains that the properties are ideal for vacationers, retirees, and anyone seeking an affordable slice of paradise:



“El Encanto Del Sur has something for everyone. With the town of San Juan Del Sur only a five minute walk away and close access to airports, there are plenty of things to enjoy about the region. The area features many bays that offer world-class surfing, kayaking, bird watching, horseback riding, and more. Whether searching for a tropical retirement home or an escape from winter weather, El Encanto Del Sur offers something special to every resident.”



Those interested in learning more about El Encanto Del Sur and Nicaragua real estate can visit ElEncantoDelSur.com today for more information.



About ElEncantoDelSur.com

ElEncantoDelSur.com is the online home of El Encanto Del Sur, a property development project currently underway in the forested hills above the town of San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua. Located just twenty minutes away from the Costa Rican border, El Encanto Del Sur features a diverse range of properties for vacationers and retirees. For more information, please visit: http://www.elencantodelsur.com