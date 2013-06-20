Elephant Self Storage Opens in Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Elephant Self Storage recently opened in Dublin, Ireland to serve the needs of those who are seeking extra storage space. They bill themselves as “the hotel for your goods.” Elephant Self Storage rents to both residential and commercial customers. With a capacity of more than 800 units, renting a unit from Elephant Self Storage is affordable for anyone.



What Elephant Self Storage Can Do For You



In addition to providing individuals and companies with storage space, Elephant Self Storage also sells boxes and other moving supplies via their online store. For a low cost, Elephant Self Storage will come to a customer’s home or business and bring items back to their storage centers. The Elephant Storage Business Center is the ideal location for small companies to store items they need but don’t have room for on their own property.



The facility is safe and secure and customers are reassured that there are always advisors at the storage center to assist customers with any questions or concerns they might have.



Who Uses Self Storage?



Elephant Self Storage is often used by customers, who are moving from one home to another, homeowners who are having renovations done, college students with little storage space and immigrants who have traveled abroad to Dublin.



Elephant self storage can currently be found in Tallaght, at the corner of Greenhills Road Junction and Airton Road. They can be reached by calling 353 1 494 0000 or by fax at 353 (0)1 459 7496.



Elephant Storage Ltd.

17 Hibernian Est.,

Tallaght,

Dublin 24,

Ireland.

http://www.elephant.ie/

info@elephant.ie