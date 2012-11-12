Elephant Thoughts Wins Prestigious National Education Award from the Fraser Institute

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Elephant Thoughts has received The Donner Canadian Foundation Award for Excellence in the Delivery of Education for their First Nations and Inuit Education. Out of 554 total applicants and 128 in the category of education, Elephant Thoughts was chosen to be the best based on program delivery, innovation, financial management and results. The seven category awards, the overall William H. Donner Award for Excellence in the Delivery of Social Services, and the Peter F. Drucker Award for Non-Profit Management will be presented by the Honourable David C. Onley, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, on Friday November 7th in the offices of the Lieutenant Governor in Queen’s Park, Toronto.



Earlier this year Elephant Thoughts was also awarded an Ashoka Changemakers Award for Inspiring Approaches to First Nations and Inuit learning.



Elephant Thoughts has been providing education programs for over 10 years in remote northern communities through the delivery of hands on and highly engaging workshops. Northern reserve schools battle with low attendance rates and one of Elephant Thoughts specialties is in exciting students about the learning process through culturally relevant programming such that they come to school and stay in school. They have seen tremendous success with their Graduate Support programs and have contributed to increased graduation rates in communities that have been as low as 3%, to over 25%. Elephant Thoughts is celebrating its’ 10th anniversary and has recently moved their offices to 10138 Hwy 26 East where they have opened up their new Explore Store, complete with Lemurs, an extensive turtle and reptile collection and snakes for those who dare.



For details contact ET President Lisa Farano at 705-444-2012 ext 103 or lisa@elephantthoughts.com



