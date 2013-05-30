ELEQT Organizes Simultaneous Network Event 'Business as Unusual' at Curaçao, Aruba and Saint Martin

Curacao, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Three Islands. Three Venues. Three Parties. One Celebration. For the first time in history, ELEQT organizes ‘Business as Unusual’ on Curaçao, Saint Martin and Aruba on the same date and time. On Thursday, May 16th, members of the social discovery networking site and their guests, will be welcome to celebrate and network in style at three exclusive locations in the Caribbean.



On Curaçao the event was hosted at Beach Club & Restaurant New York at The Beach House, next to Cabana Beach. The Beach Club officially open its doors to the public during ELEQT’s ‘Business as Unusual’ event. On Aruba members were welcomed at Sand at Brickell Bay. ‘Business as Unusual’ at Saint Martin took place at Le Shore, the same venue where ELEQT hosted its Grand Launch Saint Martin earlier this year.



During the events, big screens showed a live stream of the other two events, offering guests a peek of how fellow members on other islands celebrate life in style. Guest met like-minded people and develop business relationships, while enjoying live entertainment.



On Curaçao, local talents Josje & Angela featuring DJ Paco presented their never-before-seen act, while Saint Martin gets a visit of DJ Lorenzo and singers Clau Peterson and Christine Gordon. On Aruba DJ Ayrton and Remigio "Jaws" on percussion entertained the crowd.



ELEQT is the exclusive social discovery network for the world’s trendsetters, in style and business. We bring intimacy, trust and relevance to social networking by offering a high-end audience a trusted platform to connect with their peers around the world and facilitate them to discover fascinating people to meet, things to do, places to go, trends to follow and thoughts shared. ELEQT has a large member base in Europe, Latin America and North America, and is also rapidly growing in the Caribbean.



What: ELEQT presents Business as Unusual

When: Thursday, May 16th, 2013. From 07:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Where:



Curaçao: New York Curaçao, Bapor Kibra, Seaquarium Beach (in the Beach House, next to Cabana Beach),Willemstad, Curaçao.



Aruba: Sand at Brickell Bay, J.E. Irausquin Boulevard 370, Oranjestad, Aruba.



Saint Martin: Le Shore, 111 Welfare Road, Simpson Bay, Saint Martin (on the Dutch side of the island).



For more information about ELEQT or how you can get your name on the guest list for upcoming events, contact Lisette van der Heijden at Lisette.vanderheijden@eleqt.com.



About ELEQT

ELEQT (eleqt.com) is the social network of the Quintessentially Group.



ELEQT offers you access to:



People: Over 160,000 of the world’s trendsetters.



Hotspots: Over 6,000 of the world’s best hotels, restaurants, clubs, bars and service providers.



Lifestyle News: Daily unique content from over 300 dedicated bloggers and individuals members.



Events: ELEQT signature networking events around the world as well as selected 3rd party events.



Discussions: Several platforms to share your thoughts with other influential people.



and more…



ELEQT is a global network with local operations and has offices in Hong Kong, Dubai, Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Santiago de Chile, Aruba, Curaçao, Saint Martin and New York, and is planning to grow many more regions in the next years.