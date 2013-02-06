ELEQT - the World's Premiere Luxury Online Social Network Manhattan Launch

Curacao, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The Quintessentially Group's online social media network ELEQT bringing together 160,000 of the world’s most affluent and influential individuals, perfectly positioned to capture the growth opportunities in the global luxury lifestyle and social media industry. Members experience the finer things in life and discover old and new friends within a network of trust and luxury. The company offers its members access to exclusive events, luxury lifestyle experiences and a wide range of benefits, and can only be obtained by invitation only.



ELEQT (2012) is part of the Quintessentially Group and is the result of a merger between quintessentially’s member network Qube (founded in 2004) and Elysiants (founded in 2008).



ELEQT Manhattan Launch event will take place at the prestigious Maserati of Manhattan, located in New York City. The event is reserved for ELEQT members along with an exclusive guest list. The evening is planned to start off with an exclusive cocktail reception, Fashion presentation and the evening will continue with ELEQT Management launch official New York City launch of brand, followed by a musical performance.



Ruud Smeets, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ELEQT Ltd, comments: “After having previously introduced ELEQT to Long Island in October 2012, we’re now very excited to launch ELEQT in Manhattan, the world’s pinnacle of luxury, business and trendsetting. The introduction of ELEQT in Manhattan signifies a milestone event for us and our members and we are proud and grateful.”



The ELEQT Grand Launch Manhattan is made possible by Alacran, Bellucci Napoli, Brugal, Camelot Specialty Limos Inc., Cantamessa, Carlyle Catering, Charles Heidsieck, Clairvoyant Pictures Inc., Curaçao Tourism Board (CTB), Decco by Party Up Productions, Forever Cheese, Forever Young, Heineken, The Macallan, Mel Boteri, Tribeca Grand Hotel and Quintessentially Lifestyle.



Want a sneak peek of ELEQT? Check out the ELEQT Facebook Page



http://www.facebook.com/ELEQT



Follow ELEQT on Twitter @ELEQT



For more information on ELEQT visit http://www.ELEQT.com/.



ELEQT Hong Kong presents Big Time Party with Kelly Rowland and TW Steel



http://youtu.be/XR1h4_kJk7o



About ELEQT

ELEQT is the world’s most exclusive international luxury lifestyle social network. With the combined heritage of Quintessentially’s Qube and Elysiants, Eleqt will open a window into a new realm of luxury networking offering connected and discerning HNW individuals the opportunity to network with peers and access the best possible luxury lifestyle benefits. By encouraging individuality, creating introductions to top luxury brands and offering access to the world’s hottest events and locations, Eleqt will be groundbreaking in its approach to social networking.



PRESS CONTACT:

Go to Girl Branding | Michelle Travis

http://www.gotogirlbranding.com/

Michelle@gotogirlbranding.com

Tel: (347)946-2475