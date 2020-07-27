Elevate Network and Application Performance with vCloud Hosting Services from Virtual Tech

Ickenham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- A well-renowned cybersecurity provider in the UK, Virtual Tech offers vCloud hosting services to help businesses elevate the performances of their networks and applications. The company has multiple data centre locations that strive to serve your business' needs and help your cloud services meet all performance requirements in an efficient manner. Their hosting services can have a plethora of benefits including reduced hardware costs, secure global access, access from any device, flexibility and many more. The company provides vCloud hosting in 3 ways:



- Public Cloud Hosting: Virtual Tech provides businesses with public cloud hosting that serves as a low-cost option for establishing high-performance data links directly between your IT environment and your cloud provider's.



- Private Cloud Hosting: With private cloud hosting, Virtual Tech allows you to select and assemble a customised portfolio of information and communications technology services to meet the needs of your business. You can also reduce WAN costs by 20% or more.



- Hybrid Cloud hosting: With hybrid cloud hosting, businesses can connect and gain all the benefits of the cloud without security concerns, Internet performance bottlenecks and the risk of vendor lock-in.



Virtual Tech is one of the most sought-after business IT solution providers in the UK. The company has been actively operating in the industry for years and over time they have served thousands of world-renowned brands with their professional and excellent services. In addition to vCloud hosting, Virtual Tech also offers other services including IT support, vFiltration, vCloud backup and disaster recovery services, and professional services.



Talking about their vCloud hosting services, one of the representatives from Virtual Tech stated, "Whether you're a multinational corporation implementing virtualised desktops for employees or a SaaS provider migrating from an all-public to a hybrid cloud infrastructure, you'll benefit from the dense interconnections available inside vCloud Hosting. You'll also benefit by distributing your data centres across different regions to ensure high availability of services and faster application response times."



About Virtual Tech

Virtual Tech has a diverse range of employees with a mix of IT generalists and specialists. This allows them to offer a broad range of IT services. They aim to employ fully qualified consultants, but they do not only look for qualifications as employment criteria. Virtual Tech also looks for staff who are can show an aptitude or have an employment history, which shows they can work within the highly pressurised environment of information technology.



