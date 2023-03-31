Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2023 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "The Business Elevation Show" exclusive series episode "Elevate Your Impact – Celebrating the 500th Business Elevation Episode."



Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show is joined by previous guests Elisabet Vinberg Hearn, Hilary Wilson, John Jennings & Steven Morris, to celebrate 500 episodes of the Business Elevation Show, sharing insights to help you make your unique impact for a better world in 2023 and beyond.



The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities.



About Elisabet Vinberg Hearn:

Elisabet Vinberg Hearn, CEO Katapult Partners, Award-winning Author 'The Team Formula', 'Leading Teams: 10 Challenges, 10 Solutions' and The Leader's Guide to Impact. Elisabet was born in Luleå, Sweden, close to the arctic circle, the daughter of a senior officer in the armed forces and a teacher, and grew up in Stockholm. Today, Elisabet is one of the world's leading voices on culture change in the enterprise, enabling people through transformation and enterprise sustainability practices. CEO of Katapult Partners, she also actively operates as a consultant, speaker and coach, providing strategic leadership and tactical solutions to enterprise clients around the world, including American Express, IKEA, H&M and ABN-AMRO. Her consulting experience includes Executive Coaching, Digital Transformation, Leadership, Team Dynamics and Effectiveness, Transformational Communication, Customer Service, Cultural Change, Cultural Intelligence, Visioning and Strategic Development.



About Hilary Wilson:

Hilary Wilson is an executive coach/ professional speaker who specializes in supporting leaders to embrace their vulnerability, let go of blocks and connect even more fully to their evolving purpose/greatness. How do you really connect more with your authentic self? How do you do less and achieve more?.This is a question Hilary has been exploring personally and with clients since 1989 when she started her leadership consultancy. In that time, she has worked with 60% of the FTSE 100 companies and range of highly successful entrepreneurs/charities.Hilary hails from Glasgow in Scotland. She uses her cultural heritage of wit, warm, insight and challenge to extraordinary effect.



About John Jennings:

John Jennings is an expert in employee engagement, culture change, bespoke customer service skills, and resolution of major operational issues. This is derived from over 34 years of operational and executive board-level experience in both the public and private sectors for organizations, including Prudential, Egg, Experian and Totemic as well as the Curve Theatre in Leicester. He has led global teams and studied employee engagement and retention techniques across different cultures. He regularly lectures and presents on the key competitive advantages that business leaders can gain by placing an employee-centric approach at the heart of business strategy. A former Branch Chairman of The Institute of Directors, he currently also works alongside show host Chris Cooper delivering employee engagement change programs.



About Steven Morris:

Steven Morris is a brand and culture-building expert, business strategy advisor, author, speaker, and artist. He works with business leaders to create organizational integrity, connected cultures & unignorable brands. Over his 25+ years in business, he's worked with more than 3,000 business leaders at 250+ global & regional companies, including Samsung, Sony, Habitat for Humanity, Amazon, International Trademark Association, NFL, & MLB. His latest book 'The Beautiful Business' focuses on how businesses of all sizes can build integrity, belonging & magnetism through their brand & cultures. Through his widely read blog (25k+ subscribers) & as a contributing writer to Retail Observer, Business Week, Brand Week, Conscious Company Magazine, HOW Magazine & MarketingProfs, Steve writes about the intersection of brand, culture, business & innovation. He is also an acclaimed artist with his work featuring in galleries across the US.



About Chris Cooper:

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers.

Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



