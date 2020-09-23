Elevating Business Consciousness - MY BIG TOE - Part 2 with Tom Campbell and Chris Cooper on Voice America's Business Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- In 2004, working scientist and professional physicist Tom Campbell predicted that if the planet suffers much more damage then mother nature would get even! As business and the world faces monumental challenges Tom's extensive wisdom and trilogy 'My Big TOE (My Big picture Theory Of Everything)' are providing highly acclaimed insight and solutions. Tom spent 10 years as a senior analyst in military technical intelligence, 20 years developing US missile defense systems, and was an expert consultant generating complex risk analysis for NASA. In parallel, he spent over 45 years as a consciousness researcher exploring the properties, boundaries, and abilities of consciousness. During this second interview we will explore how Tom's wisdom helps us to elevate our business through big picture thinking, our people and access to accurate information through intuition. If you want to make seismic shifts in the performance of your business and contribute to world solutions, you must listen in. You can also access Part 1 of this interview here.



Broadcasting Friday September 25th at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern), The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing culture and people performance provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit business people of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen in http://voiceamericabusiness.com to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



About Chris Cooper

Chris Cooper helps organizations to elevate the performance of their business, leaders, and teams whilst building highly engaged workforces. He is a business mentor, consultant, facilitator, speaker and author working across insurance, financial services, hospitality and education sectors through his brand Chris Cooper – Business Elevation. Chris also speaks about his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether you Feel Like It or Not) co-written with Dr Stephen Levinson and published by Perigee (Penguin Random House (New York). Chris has worked for major global branded businesses including Mars Inc as well as Director level for a major bar and restaurant business. He sold his share of his first successful entrepreneurial business to follow a passion for helping organizations to release more of the potential of their workforce. His areas of expertise include Business Elevation, Business Engagement, Leadership, Talent Development, High Performing Teams, Coaching, Mentoring, Facilitating, Entrepreneurship, Podcasting and How to Get Things Done. For more information on Chris http://www.chriscooper.co.uk



