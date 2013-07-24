Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Elevator and Escalator Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Elevator and Escalator market in China to grow at a CAGR of 10.20 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing growth of the Construction industry in China. The Elevator and Escalator market in China has also been witnessing the development of energy-efficient elevators and escalators. However, the high cost of elevators and escalators could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Elevator and Escalator Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers covers the Elevator and Escalator market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Hitachi Ltd., KONE Corp., Otis Elevator Co., and Shanghai Machinery and Electrical Industry Co., Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Canny Elevator Co., Ltd., Schindler Group, Shanghai Sanei Elevator Co. Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, and Toshiba Corp.

Companies Mentioned



