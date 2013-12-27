Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Elevator and Escalator Market in Saudi Arabia 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Elevator and Escalator market in Saudi Arabia to grow at a CAGR of 6.08 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing construction of skyscrapers. The Elevator and Escalator market in Saudi Arabia has also been witnessing the emergence of green elevators and escalators. However, the increasing competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Elevator and Escalator Market in Saudi Arabia 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Saudi Arabia; it also covers the Elevator and Escalator market in Saudi Arabia market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Fujitec Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Saudi Ltd., Otis Elevator Co. Saudi Arabia Ltd., and Schindler Olayan Elevator Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Gulf Elevators and Escalators Co. Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., KONE Corp., SIGMA Elevator Co., and ThyssenKrupp AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148219/elevator-and-escalator-market-in-saudi-arabia-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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