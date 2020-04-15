Elevator and Escalator Market to Reflect Significant Growth During 2020–2026 : Schindler Group, ThyssenKrupp, Kone, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Hitachi

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Elevators and Escalators are the two unavoidable parts of everyday life of humans. Multifarious malls and skyscrapers make elevators and escalators the must-haves in every building. Busy time schedules and increased number of ageing population necessitate the facility of escalators and elevators in residential apartments across the globe. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the ageing population (above 65 years) held 8.5% share of the total population worldwide during the year 2015 and is projected to increase its share to 12.0% by 2030. Moreover, factors like rapid urbanization, changing demographics and increasing constructional activities around the world is expected to drive the growth of the global elevators and escalators market rapidly. Safety is considered as the prominent factor in selection of elevators and escalators service providers.



Elevator systems consist of hydraulic elevators, geared elevators, non-geared elevators and machine room less elevators (MRLs). Nowadays, MRLS are preferred over conventional geared elevators as they are technologically advanced, save space and consume less energy. Based on services, new installation service dominates the global elevators and escalators market due to increasing demand from the developing countries like China. However, maintenance and repair service is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The manufacturers are focusing on improving the efficiency of the elevators and escalators coupled with the focus on neat and clean environment.



Segment by Key players:

- Schindler Group

- ThyssenKrupp

- Kone

- Mitsubishi Electric

- Toshiba

- Hitachi

- Fujitec

- Hyundai

- Yungtay Engineering

- Canny Elevator

- Volkslift

- Syney Elevator

- Sicher Elevator

- SJEC

- Guangri Elevator

- Hangzhou XiOlift

- Edunburgh Elevator

- Suzhou Diao

- CNYD

- Meilun Elevator

- IFE Elevators

- Joylive Elevator

- Dongnan Elevator



Segment by Type:

- Elevator (Vertical)

- Escalator

- Moving Walkway



Segment by Application:

- Residential Area

- Commercial Office

- Transportation Hub Area

- Industrial Area



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Elevator and Escalator Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Elevator and Escalator Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast

4.5.1. Elevator and Escalator Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Elevator and Escalator Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Elevator and Escalator Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Elevator and Escalator Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Elevator and Escalator Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Elevator and Escalator Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Elevator and Escalator Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Elevator and Escalator Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



