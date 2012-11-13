Eleven Benefits Launches Website to Spread Their Success in Providing Affordable Healthcare and Dental

Lewisville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Healthcare insurance plans have always been a difficult arena for many Americans to successfully navigate, with a lot of financial pressure to get the best deal as well as emotional pressure to get the best coverage. This conflict affects millions when they come to renew their policies. However, Eleven Benefits have brought a new solution to the market, with discount dental plans and discount physician plans available through a monthly or annual subscription to the Eleven Benefits card.



Eleven Benefits is a new company offering discount health care plans that cover a range of services including dental, hearing, vision, prescription, and physician services. This program is not insurance. Instead, it enables users to get discounted services from hundreds of thousands of participating dentists, physicians and other medical professionals. These discounts can be significant, commonly between 20%-60% off, and cover a huge range of services from the regular check-up to operations. There no third party payments, deductibles, caps, or confusing rules. You simply pay your doctor directly at a predefined reduced rate.



Eleven Benefits believes their card is great for everyone, but is especially useful for the underinsured, for people whose employers only offer health insurance but not dental or vision, and for seniors using Medicare.



The website describes the different plans offered by Eleven Benefits as well as the opportunity to find providers based on zip code to see the amazing range of medical practices that will honor the discount in any given area.



A spokesperson for the company explained its genesis and core principles,



“Eleven Benefits, LLC is located in Lewisville, Texas and was founded by Thomas Michael Keating. He has worked in the health & life insurance industry for over 27 years. Mr Keating sat on several of the nation's largest insurance companies’ FMO advisory councils and has gained extensive knowledge in providing sales agents and family's great benefits. He built Eleven Benefits on solid moral principles and unparalleled expertise; we value treating members with respect, doing what we say we will do, and always striving to do the next right thing.”



About Eleven Benefits

Eleven Benefits, LLC’s goal is to offer individuals & families the most affordable, credible standalone dental discount plan in the nation. Their dental discount plan is powered by Aetna Dental Access® and the huge Aetna Dental Network of over 92,500* locations. In addition to their stand-alone dental plan they offer affordable access to several other health & security benefits, having developed three additional benefit packages to bring additional value and options to members. For more information please visit: http://www.elevenbenefits.com/