Eleven Units Sold This Year in the Four Seasons Residences According to Brickell.com Data

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- According to Brickell.com, a major resource on Brickell real estate, 11 units have been sold thus far in 2013 at The Four Seasons Residences, a prominent luxury condo.



The residences comprised a wide variety of floor plans, ranging from studio apartments to five-bedroom penthouses. Prices ranged from $283,000 to as high as $5,200,000, with many ranking as some of the most expensive in the area. Indeed, most of the properties identified as luxury class and featuring a wide range of high-end amenities (such as name brand appliances, high-quality marble flooring, walk-in closets, and the like).



The fairly large number of sales signifies the growing popularity of The Four Seasons, which has garnered consistent praise. The growth also denotes the increasing popularity of Brickell’s large and expanding condo market, which as led it to become the fastest-growing community in Miami-Dade County.



The Four Seasons Residences, which was developed in 2003 by Millennium Partners and designed by HanDEL Architects and Bermello, Ajamil and Partners, is ranked as one of the most prestigious condos in the area, owing to its resort-style amenities, waterfront location, and wide assortment of world-class residences, of which there are 270 in total. At 70 stories, it is also the tallest structure in the city.



About Brickell.com

Brickell.com’s accurate and up-to-date reporting of these sales reflects it status as one of the leading specialist on Brickell real estate. The firm has long sought to develop itself into a major resource for a variety of clients, including sellers, renters, buyers, and investors. Subsequently, Brickell.com remains one of the most trafficked websites for inquiries regarding Brickell.