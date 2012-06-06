Eli Lilly and Company - Product Pipeline Review - 2012

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Eli Lilly Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the Eli Lilly and Company’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, Eli Lilly and Company’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Eli Lilly and Company and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.



Scope



- Eli Lilly and Company - Brief Eli Lilly and Company overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of Eli Lilly and Company human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Eli Lilly and Company with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the Eli Lilly and Company’s pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Eli Lilly and Company’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of Eli Lilly and Company in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Eli Lilly and Company’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Eli Lilly and Company.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Eli Lilly and Company and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Keyword



Current R&D Portfolio of Eli Lilly and Company; Eli Lilly and Company - Key Therapeutics; Eli Lilly and Company - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Eli Lilly and Company - News; Eli Lilly and Company - Latest Updates; Eli Lilly and Company - Pipeline; Eli Lilly and Company - Discontinued/Dormant Projects



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67536/eli-lilly-and-company-product-pipeline-review-2012.html