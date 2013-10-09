Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) was announced concerning whether certain Eli Lilly officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Eli Lilly & Co. reported its annual total Revenue declined over $24.28 billion in 2011 to over $22.6 billion in 2012, and that its respective Net Income fell from over $4.34 billion to over $4.08 billion.



Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) grew from $34.09 per share in early 2011 to as high as $58.33 per share in April 2013.



On Sept. 26, 2013, Eli Lilly & Co. announced patient-reported health outcomes from a Phase III clinical trial of dulaglutide, an investigational, long-acting glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist being studied as a once-weekly treatment for type 2 diabetes.



On Sept. 27, 2013, Eli Lilly & Co. said it is disappointed that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has denied patient access to beta-amyloid imaging agents, such as Amyvid™ (Florbetapir F 18 Injection). .



NYSE:LLY declined from over $54.00 per share on Sept. 18, 2013, to 47.61 per share on Oct. 7, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Eli Lilly & Co. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com