ELI Serves as a Leading Supplier of Top Quality Soft Play Equipment

Eindhoven, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- European Leisure Industries (ELI), based in Eindhoven, is one of the top companies engaged in manufacturing and supplying different types or models of indoor playgrounds, play areas and soft play equipment. As a leading soft play equipment supplier, the company has been constantly focusing on providing top quality products. All the major types of soft play equipment are manufactured mainly in the company production houses based in Eindhoven. The company is on the verge of expansion and plans to offer easy and affordable ways of displaying new soft player elements perfectly suitable for kids.



The company owner says, “ELI as a leader of European soft play equipment suppliers, made a commitment on Safety”. The soft play equipment produced by ELI contains “Made in Holland” tag and gives full assurance in adhering to specific European and French norms in producing equipment. The soft play supplier utilizes top quality materials which ensure high durability for materials produced and facilitates long term usage. Laminated printing is done with the latest available machines for enjoying the benefits of long period usage.



“ELI offers one of the biggest selections of soft play equipment in Europe”, adds the company spokesman. ELI warehouse continuously strives to bring out unique varieties of soft play elements combined with innovative themes and styles in soft play equipment as well.



The soft play manufacturer has recently launched a new model and style of play items based on the themes of Ocean, Jungle and Farm. The use of premium quality raw material combined with high finition level due to use of latest generation machines are some of the prominent product features which differentiate the new range of soft play equipment from that of the standard ones. The services of highly skilled and experienced staff are used in manufacturing and fitting these products. ELI is also planning to introduce “Play Houses” a new soft play model offered in 3 variety themes like enchanted forest, deep sea house and jungle hut.



The company offers these new products either through customized themes and models or standard themes for clients to choose as per their needs. The website publishes images of different types of soft play equipment that have been newly launched, which include Rocker Monkey, Cow soft play, Elephant soft play and a lot more collections. The company does not give any special offers or coupons for this new range of soft play equipment but only offers the same at a competitive price.



