Eligene Services EURL Announces the New Expense Management System, ProExpenser

Nice, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Eligene Services EURL, the creators of ProExpenser, would like to announce their new software application to the public. This unique software can help those who might be in need of tracking time, expenses, and even their mileage for their business and/or personal expenses. This software comes with a mobile application which is currently available in the App Store, and on Google play.



ProExpenser took into consideration that businesses and individuals of all types need to keep track of their expenses. For that reason, they developed this unique website and corresponding mobile application on the cloud giving business owners, contractors, employees, and individuals the ability to create, import, export and manage expenses both on the go with their smart phone and online with their web account. Users can import and export their credit card and bank statements to their web account where they can analyze and manage them, then use them to create custom expense reporting.



Not only can this application help to manage and create expense reports, but it can also help with your budgeting needs. For those that bill their clients by the hour, or perhaps travel to many locations on a daily basis, it can become tedious logging all those hours and miles. However, the proexpenser.com application allows the user to input these expenses all in one convenient subscription based location.



When it comes to keeping track of the various expenses that one encounters, many do not have the time to stop and log everything throughout the day. This can sometimes lead to loss tax credits, for example, for expenses that the business owner might have forgotten to record. ProExpenser helps to eliminate this issue with their mobile application that users who have a smart phone can utilize. With the quick snap feature, users can take a picture of their receipt on the go and enter a quick description guaranteeing that they will not forget to report this expense later on.



ProExpenser decided to provide these services to the public with 2 affordable subscription plans. They provide a $4.95 Standard plan, and a $9.95 Pro plan. Both of these 2 simple pricing options come with unlimited usage and storage in the users account.



ProExpenser decided to help business owners, contractors, employees and individuals who were seeking a solution to track their personal and business expenses in a legible manner at an affordable pricing structure. The standard plan allows the account holder full functionality of the mobile application, and the website. Within each of the plans the user has the ability to store their receipts that they collect with unlimited space made available to them.



The pro account provides additional features to enhance other areas most business owners need. When using the pro subscription plan, the account holder will have not only the standard functions, but they can also link to other standard accounts to track their employee’s expenses.



ProExpenser.com has put together many specific tools to help the account holder generate reports for every aspect of their expense activities. The company teamed up with highly skilled programmers to help them develop their software with convenience and security measures in place that seamlessly work together. Some of the additional advanced aspects to utilizing this software may help to save the business owner, contractor, employee or individual valuable time and make sure that he does not forget to report any of his expenses.



Creating your own expense categories, analytical reports and customizable statements can help cut down on the accounting fees you might otherwise have to pay in order to have these type of reports created for you. Expense reports can be generated both in PDF format and Excel format.



Taking the time out to visit this website just might help to eliminate all the added hassles when it comes to tracking the multiple expenses that one incurs while conducting business both personally or professionally on a daily basis. With affordable pricing and multiple features this online and mobile expense tracker cloud application is a must have for anyone looking simplify their daily, weekly, monthly and yearly expense tracking.



For those wanting to learn more about cost efficient ways to track their business and/or personal expenses they can do so by visiting http://www.proexpenser.com or emailing the ProExpenser team at: contact@proexpenser.com.



CONTACT :

Michael Dundek

contact@proexpenser.com

Nice, France

http://www.proexpenser.com