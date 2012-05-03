Elika Associates Real Estate Puts Buyers First

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Real Estate is an industry that's taken a real beating in the global recession, with irresponsible mortgages at the center of some controversy. The financial collapse has had some fringe advantages however, with property prices bottoming out, and creating a buyer's market in real estate.



Elika Associates aims squarely at the buyer, providing search facilities to look at over 10,000 properties in New York, from luxury apartments to budget condos. They have created a draft of approaches aimed at catering specifically to customer’s needs and give independent, impartial advice to buyers and renters to ensure they can find the best deal.



The spokeswoman for the site was eager to explain their advantages over seller-centric real estate vendors who prioritize sellers and leasers over buyers, "Elika works solely for the benefit of the real estate buyer. As an advisor we provide independent market research and expert unbiased knowledge. We are dedicated towards saving you time and money when buying New York real estate, and best of all our fee is paid by the seller."



The site puts a priority on high quality imagery, giving customers a clear impression of the type and quality of properties advertised, and offers several options to cater to every need, offering services for Buyers, Investment, Renters, Commercial, and those seeking Property Management.



Elika’s extensive range of options aims to cover every need encountered by those taking on real estate in New York. Drop down menus give a wide variety of options to make sure every circumstance can be handled effectively by their user interface, and later by their team of experts should browsers decide to move forward with the process.



The site also offers educational blogs designed to brief individuals on all aspects of buying and renting properties in New York, identifying common pitfalls and identifying helpful checklists that can ease buyers and renters into a painless experience. They have even provided a briefing for foreign buyers looking at relocation.



Elika Associates’ spokeswoman said of their exhaustive approach, “As an Elika client, you will receive superior service when it comes to finding and buying the property of your choice. We take time to understand our clients and then make it our goal to represent those clients in the real estate market, finding them the best property available.”



About Elika Associates

Elika Associates is the first buyer-centric real estate agent in New York. Elika provides impartial, expert advice and market research and their fee is paid by the seller. For more information visit: http://www.elikaassociates.com/