Eliminate Foul Odors at Home and in the Office by Calling in the Experts from Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Foul odors are more than unpleasant; they are distracting, embarrassing, and can indicate more significant health and hygiene issues in your home or business. There are many home remedies property owners can use to get rid of bad smell in their homes. Still, sometimes it is necessary to call the experts at Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, for professional commercial cleaning services in Philadelphia. They can handle everything from tough carpet stains to window cleaning, and they can help investigate unidentified odors and eliminate them quickly and efficiently.



As previously mentioned, there are some home remedies for bad odors that are very effective, and the professional cleaners at Minch have provided a few of them to help their clients. First on the list is trash cans. While garbage by its very nature is smelly, when the trash bag is thrown away, the smell can still linger from waste and odors leaching through the bag. In this situation, it might be time to scrub out the inside of the trash can with a solution of hot water and baking soda to neutralize the smell and sanitize the area.



Another common area of concern is the garbage disposal. In a work environment, there is no telling what foods get tossed down the drain or whether employees act responsibly when it comes to grinding the mystery food with the garbage disposal. When food gets caught in the disposal, it can start rotting and releasing terrible odors into the communal kitchenette. Minch recommends manually cleaning out the disposal to ensure no rotting food and residue remains. Then, grind up a few strips of citrus peels entirely and wash the garbage disposal with cold water.



These remedies are relatively simple to administer, but they can make a world of difference in your home or office. For everything else, let the best commercial cleaning service in the Philadelphia region take over. Minch and its staff of expert cleaners can take care of even the most stubborn and distracting odors and make any office or residential location sparkle.



About Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC

Kathleen E. Minch, owner and President, has been in the cleaning business for more than 20 years. Kathleen started Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, over 10 years ago, and because of the outstanding reputation of both Kathy and the company, Minch's customer retention rate is one of the highest in the business. In 2012 and 2013, the company received the Bucks County Courier Times Best of Bucks Award, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for the last 5 years. Minch Professional Cleaning Services, LLC, has a team who give 100% of themselves to each and every customer. All of their employees go through formal standardized training and are fully certified, bonded & insured to ensure the safety of your home or business. They serve Bucks County, parts of New Jersey and Montgomery County. The campaign slogan "We Clean Every Inch" is exactly the standard the company lives by.



