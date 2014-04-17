Eliminate Slips and Falls with Gotcha Alive Offering Complete Shower Safety

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Countless different reports and statistics have pointed to the need for improving bathroom safety. This is especially true for the older demographic, who are particularly vulnerable to slips and falls while showering. Many seniors have to live with the daily fear of falling in the shower, making the experience unnecessarily stressful, rather than being a normal part of the daily routine. Gotcha alive is a product designed in the USA, specifically to solve this problem and enhance the lives of those who are most at risk when showering.



The statistics on bathroom injuries speak for themselves:



- Around 81% of bathroom injuries are caused by falls.



- Only 1% of accidental nonfatal injuries occurred in the bathroom, but for those 65 and older, 2.5% occurred in the bathroom.



- Two-thirds of all injuries occur in the tub or shower



Gotcha Alive is both affordable and easy to set up, with no major modifications to the bathroom required during installation. This level of accessibility means that everyone at a high risk of slips and falls in the shower, now have the perfect solution to eliminate this risk. Senior citizens are the group which is most at risk from bathroom injuries, suffering over double the amount of injuries occurring in the bathroom. The severity of injuries caused is also greater, leading to more hospitalizations and much longer recovery times for this demographic. Overall, reducing the risk of injury while showering is an essential element in increasing the quality of life of seniors. Gotcha Alive was conceived from a personal experience with this problem and from a desire to reduce instances of shower injuries in the future.



If you suffer from fear of falling in the shower or know someone who does, don’t hesitate to contact us to find out how the Gotcha Alive device can help. You can find detailed demo videos of the Gotcha Alive system in action on our website along with the set up instructions, technical specifications and all relevant information. You can contact us on 866 768-7999 or through our contact page.



Website:http://www.gotchaalive.com/

Contact: 866 768-7999

Email: Info@gotchaalive.com