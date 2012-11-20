Eliminate the Challenges of an out-of-the-Box System with a Cost-Effective, Custom Solution

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- With such an extensive collection of CRM applications and service providers available in today’s marketplace, the search for a viable solution can become overwhelming. Many companies are faced with over utilization of internal resources, limited project completion, and diminished satisfaction with their current processes when attempting a homegrown solution. As such, Saber Solutions, a cloud-based application developer, has chosen to feature the company’s custom development service. The primary purpose of this offering is to empower Saber’s clients with the ability to operate their businesses with the strategies and processes they believe are most important, releasing them from the confines of an out-of-the-box system.



The initial stage, for every custom development project, includes a comprehensive analysis of a client’s current processes and workflows. This provides a foundation for the company’s developers to engineer a solution reconciling any issues found and adding any desired functionality. All of the Saber’s custom solutions are constructed on the Salesforce Platform, to ensure complete compatibility and seamless integration with all instances of Salesforce.



“Here at Saber, we understand the decision to outsource project development is crucial and often times a last resort, ” expressed John Stewart, CEO at Saber Solutions. “That is we utilize an agile development approach, one that is built upon the consistent feedback of our clients throughout the entire lifespan of a project. It is our goal to ensure every client solution is built to accelerate and sustain their long-term success!”



For further details and information about Saber’s custom Force.com Development, please visit http://sabersolutions.com/solutions/services/custom-forcedotcom-development/.



About Saber Solutions, Inc.



As a pioneer in the design, development and delivery of cost effective cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions addresses the many scalability challenges experienced by small and medium-sized businesses. Through the detailed analysis and understanding of our clients’ current business processes, our expert developers collaborate with employees to identify enhancement opportunities and create custom solutions. Whether companies are looking to solve complex issues or everyday problems, our expansive product and service portfolio offers clients a range of relevant options. Our dedicated support team remains available to guide and enrich client experiences throughout the lifespan of a project. By upholding our service commitment long after a project’s completion, we reinforce the knowledge and ability of our clients with innovative resources.



