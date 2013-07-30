Eliminating People's Dependence on Their Glasses or Contact Lenses by Lasik Treatment

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Lasik Specialist and the well-known doctors at the Braverman Eye Center, the best place for Lasik treatment in Fort Lauderdale, have worked together to bring the people of Miami and the surrounding areas the most experienced and best LASIK treatment. Well-known doctors, engineers, lawyers, athletes, and more have trusted and relied on the services that Braverman Eye Center delivers from their experienced staff and Dr. Stanley Braverman himself.



While addressing the press, Dr. Stanley Braverman stated “LASIK is a great solution for those who want to eliminate their dependence on glasses or contact lenses for near, far, or in-between vision. It is also a great solution for those who are tired of dealing with the daily maintenance issues and visual limitations of contact lenses. LASIK provides a safe and effective way for you to reduce your dependence on glasses and on spectacles to see, play, read, and work.”



Through their well-known reputation in the field of eye treatment, they have developed a statewide, nationwide and international reputation, and frequently see patients referred to them by other eye doctors and patients from around the world. Keeping in mind the high cost of Lasik treatment in Florida, Braverman Eye Center offers easy financing to clients and allows them to pay within 12 months with no interest fee through their credit card facility.



About Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973 The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. As a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center, they have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction LASIK is done in their state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates. To know more visit: http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com