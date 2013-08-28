Elite Aventura Tennis Program Offering Afterschool Programs

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Cañas Tennis, an academy that provides professional Miami Tennis Lessons, is offering afterschool programs Monday through Friday from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. These are designed for players seeking to improve their tennis ability in an intensive regimen that focuses on key aspects of their game.



Details about the program are available on the academy’s official website at CanasTennis.com/after-school.



“Cañas Tennis provides an extensive tennis program focusing on the player’s technical, tactical, physical, and mental development while fulfilling the holistic needs of each player’s quest to achieve the highest growth possible.



Cañas Tennis leadership devised a philosophy of coaching tennis through an “Integral System”. It reaches maximum success for each player and develops specific progression drills and technique so that each player understands the correct sequence of a successful tennis player as well as an active individual in life.”



The wide range of areas addressed by the programs include tennis technique, biomechanics, how and when to apply shots, adaptation of shots and mobility on every surface, strength and endurance, agility and flexibility, emotional management, and others.



The academy utilizes experienced and well-trained professionals in all areas of its afterschool programs. Furthermore, it places an emphasis on comprehensiveness and personalization in each session.



About Based in Aventura

Based in Aventura, Cañas Tennis is one of the leading providers of Tennis Lessons in South Florida, owing largely to its personalized, holistic, and meticulous approach to tennis training. It was founded by three acclaimed Argentinean tennis players – Guillermo Canas, Gustavo Oribe and Martin Garcia – making it the first boarding tennis academy to have high-level professional players.