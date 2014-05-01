Elite Cheer & Dance Launches Track out Camps Raleigh

Boonville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Elite Cheer & Dance has announced that parents can still sign up their children for the Track Out Camps Raleigh. The Raleigh Track Out is open to children from ages 5 to 14 years.



It will be held in 16,000 sq. ft. facility that is equipped with various fun paraphernalia, such as the bouncy house that children love. It is located off the 440 Beltline at New Bern Avenue/64.



The drop off starts from 7 AM to 9:30 AM.



The majority of the day’s activities for the children is composed of various cheer and dance training activities. Tumble and trampoline training are included as well in the Track Out Raleigh.



After lunch, arts and crafts lessons begin, followed by a movie and then playing in the bouncy house. Pick up is from 4PM to 5 PM.



Parents are advised that campers must be registered two weeks in advance for camp. All the paperwork must be received before the first day of Track Out Raleigh camp. Campers are required to bring two snacks, lunch, three drinks or refillable container for water.



The cost per week is $189, and per day it is $45. For the half day, it costs $25. For many parents in the upcoming summer, these activities represent an affordable way to entertain and educate children during the day, while parents go to work.



About Elite Cheer & Dance

Elite Cheer & Dance is the renowned camp for cheerleading, hip hop dance team, and tumble classes. It is open for children age 3 and up, and no experience is necessary. It is based in Raleigh NC, and it is the proud sponsor of Raleigh Track Out Camps. Registration can be found online at http://elite-cheer.com/track-out-raleigh/.



Contact Details

Martha M. Sewell

419 James Avenue

Boonville, NY 13309

Phone: 315-942-9491