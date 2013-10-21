Elite Custom Glass Acquires 10,000 Square Foot Facility

Lake Elsinore, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- A recent article in Decorative Glass Magazine reports decorative glass products continue to be hot ticket items for interior design. Glass is being used extensively in projects that range from walls to floors. With this in mind, Elite Custom Glass has acquired a 10,000 square foot warehouse, which will allow them to offer industry-leading products and customer service.



Company representative Matt Doll, noted that, "Elite Custom Glass is a forward looking company dedicated to the process of merging the technology of today's web-based sales with value added customer service. We believe that our depth of experience in purchasing and manufacturing, integrated with our professional sales staff, newly acquired 10,000 square foot facility, and cutting edge website interface will position Elite Custom Glass to become the premier internet based supplier of custom glass components." He also commented, "Elite Custom Glass has one enduring goal, and that is to be the best. To achieve that goal, we are committed to three guiding principles. Our customers must be respected, our customers must be given the best possible service, and excellence and superior performance must be pursued."



Customers who order from the company's website can easily design products to their specifications. The site guides them as they choose tempered, mirror, or ceramic glass. Depending on the glass type, the site will also allow them to select a color, thickness, shape, size, edge type, and finish. Site users may also contact the company, who will work with them to create a custom product. Glass projects include tabletops, shelving, cabinets, and windows. Customers may also choose ceramic fireplace glass for a direct vent fireplace, B-Vent fireplace, or wood burning stove.



"Elite Custom Glass strives to be the preferred choice for innovative glass products by delivering a superior customer experience through exceptional performance and world-class dedication. We developed our state of the art website to make your ordering experience uncomplicated, precise, efficient and enjoyable. Our gallery is a great place to see all of the possible uses for our custom glass.", commented Doll.



He also noted that, "Ordering assistance is available through our toll free phone lines, and payments are made easy using secure credit card transaction software. Our shipping department is capable of shipping to almost any location domestic or foreign. We have shipped products to Australia, Canada, China, South Africa, Columbia, Mexico, Japan, Europe, New Zealand, Alaska and Hawaii."



About Elite Custom Glass

Elite Custom Glass is an Internet-based supplier of quality custom glass products. They have over 35 years of combined industry experience in custom glass sales, ordering and distribution. The business, which is committed to a customer-first policy, has merged a cutting-edge website with industry leading facilities, to provide an exceptional customer experience.