Elite House Buyer Extends Funding to Buy More Homes Providing Quick Cash Sales

Southington, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- There are many reasons for people to put their house on the market, but many of those who do need to secure a sale on their house faster than the market can move. Furthermore, with real estate prices as they are, and real estate companies taking large fees, it can be even more difficult to get a deal at the right price, meaning many people have to wait months and months to sell their home. Elite House Buyer is a Connecticut based firm that will buy a house in the shortest amount of time possible for cash, helping those at risk of foreclosure, needing to relocate or who simply need a property off their hands yesterday. Elite House Buyer recently expanded their funding as they look to buy more homes for cash in the coming months.



The company offers dedicated customer service professionals who are experts in the real estate market to evaluate a home and offer a price for the house as-is, requiring no maintenance or fixes. If agreed upon, the streamlined sales process is handled by their expert team to ensure the quickest transfer of property and money possible, releasing a large quantity of the equity tied up in a home.



This service is ideal for those seeking to avoid foreclosure, avoid agents’ commissions and long waiting times, with a firm offer within one week of a first enquiry. Those facing divorce, disputations of inheritance, Tax Liens, bad tenants or simply need to leave the area at short notice can now all find a great solution from a reputable company.



A spokesperson for Elite House Buyer explained, “Because of our position as a wholesale real estate buyer we are better able to weather the markets and endure the long term marathon that selling on a home can be. For those who can’t, we offer to release the equity of their property and take on that burden so they can more quickly and effectively move on with their lives and use that money where it is needed most.”



About Elite House Buyer

Elite Home Buyer is Connecticut’s premiere real estate solutions company, helping homeowners and improving communities across the state’s many cities. With an extensive knowledge of the real estate business gained over years of experiences, they can offer realistic homeowner solutions to all major real estate problems. They work one to one with every customer and handle each situation with care and professionalism, generating extremely fast and streamlined transactions. For more information please visit: http://elitehousebuyer.com/