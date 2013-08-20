Elite Machinery Systems Connects Buyers and Sellers of Molding Machines Across the World

Strongsville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Plastic is one of the most ubiquitous materials in the developed world, used in everything from product packing to high end electrical components. In order to produce tangible items from this versatile material, plastic machines with varying degrees of specification must be used to mold the material into its desired shape, size and function. Elite Machinery Systems is a company that specializes in repurposing plastic machines of various types, in order to present the manufacturing industry with more affordable options than buying new.



The company currently has over one hundred requests for injection molding machines of various types and specifications. They aim to meet these customer’s needs by finding machines that are no longer in use or are looking to be replaced in factories across the world. In some cases refurbishing has already been done to these machines leaving them in like new condition and ready to start producing for their new owners. Buying used equipment is saving manufacturers exponentially.



Elite Machinery System is a group of knowledgeable experts who not only sell machines but ensure their customer’s buy quality machines that fit their needs. Elite’s state of the art marketing system connects buyers and sellers across the world. A major part of this system is their industry leading web site where they have a listing of machines for sale. Each machine has multiple photos and a long list of specifications. Each machine also has an inquiry option so that a plastic’s expert can answer any questions that may arise during the buying process.



About Elite Machinery Systems

Elite Machinery Systems is the preferred vendor of used injection molding machines and thermoforming machines for thousands of companies worldwide. They maintain an extensive inventory of used machinery and carry only the highest quality used plastic injection molding machines and used thermoformers. For more information, please visit: http://elitemachinerysystems.com/